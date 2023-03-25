Analysts Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) PT at $387.00

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $387.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $271.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

