Analysts Set PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target at $94.36

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in PDD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PDD by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in PDD by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $73.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average of $78.37. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PDD has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDD will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

