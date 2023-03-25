Analysts Set RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price at $346.06

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $342.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on RH. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total value of $35,955.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.45, for a total transaction of $35,955.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

RH Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in RH by 5,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RH opened at $241.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.14 and a 200-day moving average of $274.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $390.85.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.