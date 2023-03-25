Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) PT at $118.73

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.67.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
SAP Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of SAP opened at $123.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average is $104.80. The company has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
SAP Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in SAP by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.