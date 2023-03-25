Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) PT at $118.73

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($123.66) to €120.00 ($129.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SAP opened at $123.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average is $104.80. The company has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 99.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 88,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in SAP by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SAP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.