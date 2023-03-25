Analyzing American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) & SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of SL Green Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent and SL Green Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 7 9 0 2.56 SL Green Realty 4 10 1 0 1.80

Profitability

American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus target price of $36.91, indicating a potential upside of 23.70%. SL Green Realty has a consensus target price of $39.88, indicating a potential upside of 94.51%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 18.33% 4.00% 2.39% SL Green Realty -9.44% -1.62% -0.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and SL Green Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.49 billion 7.24 $273.14 million $0.71 42.03 SL Green Realty $826.74 million 1.60 -$71.63 million ($1.49) -13.76

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than SL Green Realty. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $3.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 123.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SL Green Realty pays out -218.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. SL Green Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats SL Green Realty on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

