Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.