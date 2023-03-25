Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
