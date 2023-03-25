Andrew R. Williams Sells 1,000 Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Stock

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) insider Andrew R. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £108 ($132.63), for a total value of £108,000 ($132,629.25).

Mountview Estates Price Performance

MTVW stock opened at £111 ($136.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £432.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,426.74 and a beta of 0.46. Mountview Estates P.L.C. has a 1 year low of £106 ($130.17) and a 1 year high of £139 ($170.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 97.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £116.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of £117.12.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 500 ($6.14) per share. This is a positive change from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,426.74%.

About Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.