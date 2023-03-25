Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.98

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 3237641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 92.6% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

See Also

