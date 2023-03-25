Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 144,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,888,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $613.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $276,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark Mesler acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $276,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 82,642 shares of company stock valued at $213,098 and sold 1,573,000 shares valued at $3,910,178. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,160,020,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

