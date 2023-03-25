Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Cut by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after buying an additional 65,590 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Shares of ADM opened at $76.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average is $87.22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

