Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 881,023 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 554,804 shares.The stock last traded at $10.32 and had previously closed at $10.30.

Ares Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

