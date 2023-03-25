Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

