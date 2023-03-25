Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,263 Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Unitil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Unitil by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Unitil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unitil by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $55.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $885.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Unitil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 62.55%.

UTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Unitil

(Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.