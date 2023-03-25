Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $210.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.03) to £119 ($146.14) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.37) to £130 ($159.65) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

