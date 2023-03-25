Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAG shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

