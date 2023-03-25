Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $283.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.