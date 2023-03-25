Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Cut to GBX 595

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 600 ($7.37) to GBX 595 ($7.31) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATYM. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 470 ($5.77) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 370 ($4.54) to GBX 420 ($5.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 351.50 ($4.32) on Wednesday. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 183 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($5.03). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 356.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 300.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market cap of £491.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.82, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.73.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

