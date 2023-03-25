ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ACLLF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ATCO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. ATCO has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $38.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.33. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

