ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at CSFB

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CSFB from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACO.X. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$51.00 price target (down from C$53.00) on shares of ATCO in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of ATCO from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price target on shares of ATCO and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.50.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.75. The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$39.67 and a 52-week high of C$48.46.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.