Athenex, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.45) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Athenex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.80). The consensus estimate for Athenex’s current full-year earnings is ($4.03) per share.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Athenex Stock Up 6.9 %

Institutional Trading of Athenex

ATNX opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Athenex has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Athenex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 426,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

