Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 2,404 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE VZ opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

