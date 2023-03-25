Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.24.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics
About Atossa Therapeutics
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.
