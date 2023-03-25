Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

About Atossa Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 930,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

