AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

