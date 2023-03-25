AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.