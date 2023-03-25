Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.49% of Avid Technology worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Avid Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 98,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AVID stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $37.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avid Technology Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

