Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Avinger during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

