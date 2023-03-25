Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 2,987.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 150,588 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.53% of Badger Meter worth $16,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 900.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 9.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $116.97 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.