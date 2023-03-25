Balfour Beatty plc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Balfour Beatty in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Balfour Beatty’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Balfour Beatty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.
Separately, UBS Group raised Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.
