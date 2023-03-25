Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $27.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BALY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $840.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.64). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $576.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 83.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 218.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

