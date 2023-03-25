Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.41

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 7098138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,010,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 292,094 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,919,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,658,000 after buying an additional 4,263,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

