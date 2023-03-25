Bank of Stockton Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $52,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.85. The firm has a market cap of $346.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

