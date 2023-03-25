Barrington Research Boosts PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Price Target to $5.50

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAYS. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of PaySign from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded PaySign from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $199.06 million, a PE ratio of 190.50 and a beta of 1.06.

PaySign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. PaySign had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,232 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $100,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 281.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

