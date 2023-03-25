Barrington Research Increases ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Price Target to $8.00

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACCO. StockNews.com started coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. BWS Financial downgraded ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $467.82 million, a P/E ratio of -30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -187.49%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 28,933 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

