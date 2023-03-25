BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 238.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,467 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of BCE by 31.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,302,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,431 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BCE by 581.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BCE by 13.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

BCE stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 125.97%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

