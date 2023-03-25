Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 1,877 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 4.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day moving average is $102.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

