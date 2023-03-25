BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday.
BELLUS Health Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:BLU opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $954.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.69.
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
