BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $954.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BELLUS Health by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in BELLUS Health by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

