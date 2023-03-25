Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of BRAG opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 million, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.55. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.89.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRAG. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 70,429 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the third quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.