BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.81) Per Share

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.81) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.93). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.57) EPS.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTAI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

BTAI opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.21. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $34.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $632,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $632,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $40,638.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $29,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,458 shares of company stock worth $2,770,433 in the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.