BlackBerry (TSE:BB) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mar 25th, 2023

BlackBerry (TSE:BBGet Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BlackBerry Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BB opened at C$5.29 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$4.31 and a twelve month high of C$9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.91.

BlackBerry (TSE:BBGet Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$227.73 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

