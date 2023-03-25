Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Insider Stephen White Purchases 82,739 Shares

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating) insider Stephen White purchased 82,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £6,619.12 ($8,128.60).

Blackbird Stock Up 7.8 %

LON BIRD opened at GBX 8.63 ($0.11) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £31.70 million, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.78. Blackbird plc has a one year low of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 22 ($0.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 10.80.

Get Blackbird alerts:

Blackbird Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.