BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Sold by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 42,132 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 129,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period.

MHD stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

