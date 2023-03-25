BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,093 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

