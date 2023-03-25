BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 250,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,395,000 after buying an additional 184,807 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,251,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after buying an additional 47,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,041,000.
Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $169.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $201.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.65.
Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
