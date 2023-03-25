BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 509 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $90.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.66.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

