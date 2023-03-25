BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 312.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $138.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.84.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

