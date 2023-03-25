BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Enbridge by 62.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

