BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 104.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 3.8% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 602,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,200,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 264,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth $242,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

