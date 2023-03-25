BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $11,474,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 32,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 231,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 502,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $16.79 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

