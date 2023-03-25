BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,119,000 after purchasing an additional 368,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,008,000 after buying an additional 131,872 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after buying an additional 123,349 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Trading Up 4.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.