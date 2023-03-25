BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,848,000 after purchasing an additional 949,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after purchasing an additional 807,875 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $45,194,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,442,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,961,000 after purchasing an additional 570,576 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $66.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

